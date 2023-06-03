Saturday, June 03, 2023
Plantation plays pivotal role in economic growth

Our Staff Reporter
June 03, 2023
Lahore

LAHORE   -   Tree plantation played a critical role in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and have a di­rect link with the economic growth-engine of any coun­try for development. Deforestation was directly associ­ated with eco-degradation which was one of the largest threats that were being faced by the world today, noted environmentalist Prof Dr. Sajid Rashid said while talking to APP. The reason was that an enhanced or improved environmental condition had the potential to promote food security, enhance employment generation and boost income generation, which improves the economic growth engine of any country for development.

Our Staff Reporter

