Saturday, June 03, 2023
Pleas against SC practice and procedure law fixed for hearing

Web Desk
9:51 PM | June 03, 2023
National

An eight-member larger bench of Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial will hear the petitions against the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Act 2023 on June 8.

The apex court will resume the hearing after it adjourned the case on Thursday.

Earlier, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had submitted a reply to the Supreme Court in the case challenging the practice and procedure law. The PTI had requested the apex court to declare the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Law 2023 null and void.

