Police arrest murder accused

Islamabad-The investigators of Homicide Investigation Unit (HIU) of Bhara Kahu police station have arrested an accused involved in murder case and recovered murder weapon and motorbike used in crime from his possession, a police public relations officer said on Friday.

He said that on 25 March 2023, Bhara Kahu police station received an application from a citizen namely Muhammad Waqas who stated that his brother Muhammad Qasim was shot by an unknown person and seriously injured and died on the spot.

Upon receiving the application, the Bhara Kahu Police team registered a FIR no. 150/23. Following this incident, a special investigation team was constituted. The police team utilized all available resources and used technical and scientific methods and arrested the main accused namely Faraz and recovered a 30 bore pistol with ammunition and motorbike used in crime from his possession, while further investigation is underway.

CPO/ DIG Operations Islamabad Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari said that Islamabad capital police adopt a zero tolerance policy against violence including injustices and crimes and the accused involved in it will be brought to justice by taking strict legal action against them.

He appreciated the performance of the police teams and further directed all officers to intensify the crackdown against the criminal elements. “Safety and security of the citizens is our foremost priority and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard.”

Meanwhile, officials of PS Bhara Kahu have apprehended a wanted member of a bike lifter gang involved in bike lifting incident and recovered two stolen motorbikes from his possession.

He said that following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad capital police had started a crackdown against criminal elements involved in car and bike lifting incidents in order to save the precious lives and property of citizens.

Following these directives, the police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending a wanted member of a bike lifter gang involved in numerous bike lifting incidents.

Police team also recovered two stolen motorbikes from his possession.

The accused was identified as Muhammad Saqib. Case has already been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

During the preliminary investigation, the accused confessed to being involved in numerous bike lifting incidents in the jurisdiction of Bhara Kahu.

CPO/ DIG Operations Islamabad Syed Shahzad Nedeem Bukhari appreciated the police team's efforts and directed all senior officials for effective crackdown against the accused involved in car and bike lifting incidents.

Also, Industrial Area police team apprehended two wanted members of a snatcher gang involved in numerous snatching activities and recovered snatched cash from their possession, he said.

He said that following the special directions of Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad capital police have intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city and protect the lives and property of citizens.

Following these directives, the Industrial Area police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending two wanted members of a snatcher gang. The accused were identified as Shahzad Tahir and Mazhar Ali.

Police team also recovered the snatched cash from their possession. During the preliminary investigation, the accused confessed to being involved in numerous criminal activities in various areas of the city.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

CPO/ DIG Operations Islamabad Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari appreciated the performance of the police team and further directed to intensify the crackdown against such elements.

Islamabad capital police apprehended nine outlaws from different areas of the city and recovered drugs and weapons with ammunition from their possession, according to police spokesman.