PPP eyes comeback in next elections

Pakistani People's Party (PPP) leader and former Punjab governor Makhdoom Syed Ahmad Mehmood on Saturday said that the PPP would comeback and win the next elections with clear majority.

Speaking to the media, the PPP leader said that Bilawal Bhutto and Asif Zardari had never resorted to personal attacks in politics, and PPP always practiced unrealistic politics. He added that PPP would again win the elections.

Makhdoom Mehmood also asserted that there was no attempt to form a kings party, and democracy suffered losses in the past few years.

"Political space is open, and there are 60 seats of Southern Punjab in the National Assembly. The voters of Southern Punjab will vote for the PPP," he added.

Regarding seat adjustment, Makhdoom Mehmood said that there was a committee comprising the PPP and the PML-N for seat adjustment in the upcoming elections. He believes that PPP would win the next elections.