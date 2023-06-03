PRCS chief visits NDMA, briefs about relief activities

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari held a meeting with Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lt Gen Inam Haider Malik wherein the two discussed areas of mutual cooperation and collaboration.

In the meeting, similarities between the two institutions were discussed, emphasising their shared goal of serving humanity without any bias or discrimination. Both organisations agreed to boost mutual cooperation and efforts regarding preparedness, mitigation, risk reduction and relief and rehabilitation in the wake of any calamity or disasters.

Chairman NDMA Lt Gen Inam Haider Malik said that PRCS has been providing outstanding services to the victims of natural disasters, tragedies, and accidents and NDMA would fully support the rehabilitation of flood victims and the reconstruction of infrastructure.

On the occasion, Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari highlighted the initiatives undertaken by the PRCS, such as disaster management, first aid, climate change adaptation, as well as projects like the road safety, mobile health facilities, provision of clean drinking water, promotion of voluntary spirit, and cash transfer programme.

Chairman NDMA suggested allocating a dedicated desk for the Red Crescent within National Emergencies Operations Centre (NEOC). Both organisations decided to collaborate on centralising the early warning system, conducting gap analysis, developing a scientific database mechanism, and implementing a geotag mechanism. They also aimed to enhance the information mechanism, improve the efficiency of Red Crescent staff in Disaster Management Preparedness Certification, and expand the scope of work for both organisations. Data validation would be a joint effort.

Lt Gen Inam Haider Malik emphasised the need for increased cooperation between the NDMA and PRCS to provide maximum support to flood victims during the rehabilitation and reconstruction phase. He acknowledged the tradition of both organisations in supporting the nation during difficult times and praised the PRCS for its commendable efforts in providing relief goods and rations to flood victims during Ramazan.