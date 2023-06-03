President calls for expanding services of insurance companies in health, agri sectors

KARACHI-President Dr Arif Alvi, on Friday urged insurance companies to expand their services in health and agriculture sectors and utilise modern technologies for enhancing outreach to masses. The quantum of insurance sector in national economy was much less than its potential and in comparison to other countries of the region, he noted and stressed upon all the stakeholders to work hard for creating their good will among the public besides imparting awareness to masses for achieving exponential growth. The President was addressing a seminar, titled “Role of ombudsman in development of insurance sector” organised by Federal Insurance Ombudsman secretariat here here at Sindh Governor House.

Dr Arif Alvi said that government was providing social safety and assistance through its social safety net, public health services and in shape of compensation in case of natural calamities and accidents but more initiatives were required to cover the entire population of the country. He said that health expenditure was a major concern for people particularly the lower income group and there was a vast potential of health insurance services in the country as those services could not only bridge the existing gapes but also be of great value in time of need. Emphasising the need of insurance services for agriculture sector, the president observed that agriculture was another important sector of economy that was under served in lieu of insurance services and products.