Punjab employees to get 65 percent of pension immediately after retirement

LAHORE - The 16th cabinet meeting held under the chair of the caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Moh­sin Naqvi at his office on Friday approved mea­sures for the welfare of the employees and general public in the province. It approved an amendment in the Punjab Civil Service Pension Rules, ensuring the immediate payment of 65 percent pension to employees after retirement and this amount will continue to be paid until the complete pension documents are not prepared. Also, the cabinet decided to introduce an axle load management regime to prevent overloading and accidents on roads in Punjab. Heavy trailers exiting factories will be subject to regular weight checks, and those exceeding the prescribed limits will not be allowed on the roads. The Motor Vehicle Rules of 1969 were also amended by the cabinet to ensure the effective implementation of the decision. The responsibility for its execution was entrusted to the Minister for Industries SM Tanveer by the CM who also instructed all departments to expe­dite the resolution of promotion cases for govern­ment employees, emphasizing that no deserving government employee should be deprived of ca­reer advancement. “I am personally monitoring promotion cases of government employees,” he stated. The cabinet also approved establishment of Paraplegic Rehabilitation Centers which will be established in Multan, Taunsa, Lahore, Faisalabad, and Wah to provide rehabilitation services for par­alysed patients. Necessary medical equipment will also be provided to paraplegic patients. To combat smog, Mohsin Naqvi sought a comprehensive plan from the secretary environment protection depart­ment for presentation in the next cabinet meeting. The cabinet also approved a grant-in-aid for the fly­over project at Akbar Chowk Lahore. Additionally, the Punjab Environmental Protection (single-use plastic product) Regulations, 2023 were also ap­proved during the meeting.