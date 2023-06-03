Saturday, June 03, 2023
Racial or cultural differences  

June 03, 2023
Opinions, Letters

With the ongoing Black Lives Matter racial justice movement, it is crucial for educators to directly address challenges related to racial or cultural differences in order to ensure individual safety and preserve organizational culture. These conversations should be normalized throughout schools to assist students and community members in moving forward productively.

When students have a safe space for honest dialogue with trusted individuals, it facilitates their personal growth and enables them to contribute to cultures of civility, safety, and understanding. Such conversations can also help develop students’ self-awareness skills by encouraging them to examine their thoughts, feelings, and potential prejudices within a safe and educational environment, fostering connections and acceptance among one another.

EMAN ANSAR,

Rawalpindi.

