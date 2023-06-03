Sargodha gets first transgender school

SARGODHA - The first transgender school has been set up in the district at Government High School for Boys No 1, Block 12, here.

Talking to media on Friday, Chief Ex­ecutive Officer (CEO) Education Akhtar Abbas Baloch said the eunuchs would be provided with free books, transport facility and monthly stipend as well. He said that on the directions of the Pun­jab government, a transgender school had been established in Sargodha, where more than 25 transgenders had been enrolled and they had started get­ting their education.

He said the teachers of the schools would also belong to the transgender community, while two consultants were deputed to help the community under­stand their problems.

The CEO education said the duration of the class would be from 1:30pm to 4:30pm, which would be 3 days a week i.e. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. The enrolled transgender students would be given Rs5,000 as monthly stipend, Rs5,000 for summer uniform, Rs2,000 for winter uniform, Rs5,000 for transport and Rs2,000 for stationary and books, he said.

He said that the government would also give Rs30,000 per month salary to the transgender teachers.

Persons from the transgender commu­nity appreciated the government initia­tive and said it was a very good initiative for welfare of the community.

A transgender representative Naya said training for skills and education could make the transgender persons valuable citizens of the country and they could play their role for development of the country.

4 HOUSING SOCIETIES, PARK APPROVED

The design and planning committee on Friday approved four cases of hous­ing societies and a park.

The committee meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commission­er (DC) Sargodha Capt (retd) Shoaib Ali in his committee room in which COMC Tariq Paroya, CO District Council Asad Hariya, MOP Faisal Saeed and Dilbar Zuberi and other members were also present.

The approved housing schemes in­clude New Raza Garden, Khayaban-e-Elahi and Royal Orchard. Adventure Park Salim in Bhalwal was also approved in the meeting.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Shoaib Ali called a meeting of DPDC on June 6 to approve the cases of commer­cialisation of municipal corporation.