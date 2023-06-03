Saturday, June 03, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

SCCI, Hazara University sign MoU

Our Staff Reporter
June 03, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

Peshawar    -   The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Hazara University Mansehra have taken a significant step towards strengthening industry-academia linkages by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The signing ceremony took place at the Chamber House on Friday, where SCCI Acting President Ejaz Afridi and Vice Chancellor Mohsin Nawaz signed the MoU. The event was attended by Dr Masroor Bangash, Director of the Office of Research Innovation & Commercialization (ORIC), and Dr Zubair Alam, Manager of the University Industry Linkages (UIL).

Ejaz Afridi expressed his enthusiasm about the MoU with Hazara University, considering it a milestone in bridging the gap between industry and academia. He emphasized that the SCCI has initiated a series of MoUs with both public and private sector universities. The MoU aims to equip graduates and young students with technical skills that complement their academic qualifications, enabling them to secure immediate employment opportunities in the market.

Cut in prices of petroleum products, LPG to control inflation: Mian Zahid

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1685680681.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023