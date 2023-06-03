SCCI, Hazara University sign MoU

Peshawar - The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Hazara University Mansehra have taken a significant step towards strengthening industry-academia linkages by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The signing ceremony took place at the Chamber House on Friday, where SCCI Acting President Ejaz Afridi and Vice Chancellor Mohsin Nawaz signed the MoU. The event was attended by Dr Masroor Bangash, Director of the Office of Research Innovation & Commercialization (ORIC), and Dr Zubair Alam, Manager of the University Industry Linkages (UIL).

Ejaz Afridi expressed his enthusiasm about the MoU with Hazara University, considering it a milestone in bridging the gap between industry and academia. He emphasized that the SCCI has initiated a series of MoUs with both public and private sector universities. The MoU aims to equip graduates and young students with technical skills that complement their academic qualifications, enabling them to secure immediate employment opportunities in the market.