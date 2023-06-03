Scuffle among brothers leaves one dead, father injured

FAISALABAD - A scuffle among three broth­ers left one of them dead and their father injured in Gh­ulam Muhammad Abad area on Friday.

The police said three broth­ers, identified as Amir, Arsalan and Imran of Heaven Villas, quarreled over some domestic issue, when one of them opened fire. A bullet hit the head of Amir Shahzad, resulting in his death on-the-spot. During scuffle, their father, Muhammad Shafi, was also injured.

The police arrested an ac­cused Imran and recovered a pistol from him, while the oth­er Arsalan managed to escape.

The police have shifted the body to mortuary for autopsy and collected forensic evi­dence from the crime scene.

SHO Asim Minhas said that the main accused of the gun­shot would be ascertained during investigation.

TWO DACOITS ARRESTED, WEAPONS RECOVERED

Criminal Investigation Agen­cy (CIA) police arrested two dacoits from Ghulam Muham­mad Abad area and recovered weapons from their possession.

A police spokesperson said here on Friday that on a tip-off, the team raided Dhera Saien graveyard and arrested two outlaws who were identi­fied as Bahadar Ali and Faisal, besides recovering two pis­tols from them. The police launched an investigation.

RS7.3M FINE IMPOSED ON HOARDERS, PROFITEERS

The price control magistrates imposed Rs7.3 million fine on hoarders and profiteers in the district during May 2023.

The deputy commission­er’s monthly meeting with the divisional commissioner in the chair, held here on Friday, was informed that magistrates held 94,702 in­spections during the month, registered 32 cases and sealed 34 shops over the law violations. They also arrested 681 shopkeepers in various markets and bazaars over profiteering.

The commissioner directed the officers concerned to visit vegetable markets and monitor auction of fruits and vegetables regularly and ensure sale of es­sential items according to the government fixed prices.