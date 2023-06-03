Secretary Sports Shahid Zaman visits SBP Talent Hunt Summer Camp   

LAHORE - Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Shahid Zaman visited Sports Board Punjab Talent Hunt Summer Camp at state-of-the-art Tennis Courts at Nishtar Park Sports Complex on Thursday evening. The Secretary Sports was introduced with all the camp’s probables and witnessed their training. Deputy Directors Zahoor Ahmed and Faisal Ameer, Hafeez Bhatti and other officials were also present on this occasion. Over 30 boys and girls of U-8, U-10 and U-15 age groups are participating in the month-long camp being organized under the supervision of four qualified coaches Tayyab Iftikhar, Mian Mushtaq, M Ilyas and Imran Bhatti. Secretary Sports Shahid Zaman said that Talent Hunt Summer Camp is being organized to provide an opportunity to young tennis players to improve their game in summer vacations. “The young tennis players will be given training in three phases in Talent Hunt Summer Camp.” He urged them to utilise all of their energies for learning of games techniques under the supervision of expert coaches. Meanwhile, Secretary Sports Shahid Zaman also met with renowned coach and PLTA Secretary and asked him to hold the Ali Embroidery High Performance Tennis Training Camp at NPSC tennis courts that will benefit the summer camp participants as well.”