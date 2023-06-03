Saturday, June 03, 2023
Security forces kill two terrorists in NW

Our Staff Reporter
June 03, 2023
ISLAMABAD    -   The security forces have killed two terrorists in the area of Dossali, North Waziristan, said the me­dia wing of the military on Friday. 

The ISPR said that on June 1, 2023, fire exchange took place between terrorists and security forces in general area Dossali, North Waziristan District. The troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location and sealed all possible escape routes. During the en­suing fire exchange, two terrorists were sent to hell, said the media wing of the military on Friday. Weap­ons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists who remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and kill­ing of innocent citizens. Sanitization of the area was also carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area. Locals of the area have appreciated the op­eration and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area, ISPR added.

Our Staff Reporter

