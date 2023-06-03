Sindh announces to launch Peoples Bus Service on Lyari Expressway

KARACHI-In order to provide transport facilities to the people of Karachi, the Sindh government on Friday announced to launch Peoples Bus Service (PBS) on Lyari Expressway.

This was announced by Sindh Information and Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon while chairing a meeting related to transport sector here in Karachi. Initially, the provincial government will conduct a survey for the test drive of Peoples Bus Service on Lyari Expressway. The Sindh minister has directed transport officials to submit a report pertaining to the survey and test drive of bus service by June 11.

“The launch of bus service on Lyari Expressway will reduce the traffic on other Karachi roads,” said Memon in the meeting. He said that the PPP-led Sindh government was working tirelessly to resolve Karachi transport issues. On Thursday, Sindh Transport & Mass Transit Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon had directed authorities concerned to complete Peoples Bus Service mobile app work on priority basis. The minister issued these directives while chairing a transport department meeting here. In the meeting, the minister was briefed on the operation of the bus service, its new routes, the ITS and the establishment of a command & control room. The transport minister further directed authorities concerned to activate the intelligent transport system (ITS) in all the buses of the service.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Transport Salim Rajput, Managing Director (MD) Sindh Mass Transit Authority Kamal Dayo, Additional Secretary (AS) Transport Kiran Shaikh, DIG Traffic Ahmed Nawaz, National Radio and Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) officials Suhaib Ahmed, Abdul Shakoor Arain and other relevant officers.