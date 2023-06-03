Saturday, June 03, 2023
Six of a family killed in Kot Addu incident laid to rest

Our Staff Reporter
June 03, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

MUZAFFARGARH   -   Six members of a family killed in a house explosion in Daira Din Panah were laid to rest in their ancestral grave­yard at Basiti Lutfabad here on Friday. 

A large number of locals, politicians, district admin­istrative officers and other attended the funeral prayers held at Pul Chajrawali. Mov­ing scenes were witnessed after the funeral of the ill-fated family.

Later, the bodies were low­ered to graves. 

DSP Kot Addu, Sana Ullah Khan, said that a case has been registered against an un­known accused under police supervision keeping in view the reservations of the heirs.

At least six people includ­ing two women and a minor were killed while another three persons sustained in­juries as a result of an explo­sion at a junkyard room of a house in Daira Din Pannah on Thursday morning. The po­lice handed over the bodies after the postmortem to the heirs on previous day.

ALLEGED POLICEMAN IMPERSONATOR HELD

Local police arrested a man, who claimed to be a policeman during a routine patrol here. SHO of Rangpur police station, Zawar Hussain intercepted a man dressed in a police commando’s uni­form. During on-the-spot investigation, the man could not provide any document to prove the truth. Later, the accused Azan Shah was de­tained and the investigation started. SHO of the police vowed to continue action against impersonators.

Our Staff Reporter

