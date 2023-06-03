Six of a family killed in Kot Addu incident laid to rest

MUZAFFARGARH - Six members of a family killed in a house explosion in Daira Din Panah were laid to rest in their ancestral graveyard at Basiti Lutfabad here on Friday.
A large number of locals, politicians, district administrative officers and other attended the funeral prayers held at Pul Chajrawali. Moving scenes were witnessed after the funeral of the ill-fated family.
Later, the bodies were lowered to graves.
DSP Kot Addu, Sana Ullah Khan, said that a case has been registered against an unknown accused under police supervision keeping in view the reservations of the heirs.
At least six people including two women and a minor were killed while another three persons sustained injuries as a result of an explosion at a junkyard room of a house in Daira Din Pannah on Thursday morning. The police handed over the bodies after the postmortem to the heirs on previous day.
ALLEGED POLICEMAN IMPERSONATOR HELD
Local police arrested a man, who claimed to be a policeman during a routine patrol here. SHO of Rangpur police station, Zawar Hussain intercepted a man dressed in a police commando’s uniform. During on-the-spot investigation, the man could not provide any document to prove the truth. Later, the accused Azan Shah was detained and the investigation started. SHO of the police vowed to continue action against impersonators.