Saturday, June 03, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Two killed in rival groups clash

OUR STAFF REPORT
June 03, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KANDHKOT-Two people were killed in armed clash between two rival groups in Ghouspur area of Kandhkot district Kashmore on Friday. Police said that armed men of two groups of Lolai community which were in old enmity traded fire. Two people identified as Sagheer Ali and Bhalu Khan were killed in cross firing. Uncertainty prevailed in the area after the dual murder. Heavy contingent of police cordoned off the area after the incidents and brought situation under control. The bodies were shifted to hospital for postmortem. Police registered a case into the incident and started raids to arrest the culprits.

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1685680681.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023