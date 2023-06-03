Two killed in rival groups clash

KANDHKOT-Two people were killed in armed clash between two rival groups in Ghouspur area of Kandhkot district Kashmore on Friday. Police said that armed men of two groups of Lolai community which were in old enmity traded fire. Two people identified as Sagheer Ali and Bhalu Khan were killed in cross firing. Uncertainty prevailed in the area after the dual murder. Heavy contingent of police cordoned off the area after the incidents and brought situation under control. The bodies were shifted to hospital for postmortem. Police registered a case into the incident and started raids to arrest the culprits.