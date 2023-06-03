Saturday, June 03, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Two robbers wounded, arrested

STAFF REPORT
June 03, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI - Two robbers were injured and arrested with arms and stolen valuables after exchange of fire with police in metropolis on Friday. The police engaged two robbers fleeing after robbery in Manghopir area of Karachi and an exchange of fire took place. Both robbers were injured in cross firing and held with weapons and looted valuables. The detainees admitted of committing 20 robberies in different areas of city in preliminary investigation. The injured were shifted to hospital for treatment and police after registering a case against them started investigations.

Tags:

STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1685680681.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023