Two robbers wounded, arrested

KARACHI - Two robbers were injured and arrested with arms and stolen valuables after exchange of fire with police in metropolis on Friday. The police engaged two robbers fleeing after robbery in Manghopir area of Karachi and an exchange of fire took place. Both robbers were injured in cross firing and held with weapons and looted valuables. The detainees admitted of committing 20 robberies in different areas of city in preliminary investigation. The injured were shifted to hospital for treatment and police after registering a case against them started investigations.