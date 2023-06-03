UK Health Security Agency team visits Institute of Public Health

LAHORE - The UK Health Security Agency mission, during its Pakistan tour, paid a visit to the Institute of Pub­lic Health (IPH), here on Friday. According to sources, the mis­sion members had a detailed dis­cussion with Dean Professor Dr Zarfishan Tahir and her technical team about creating a robust sys­tem using modern information technology in terms of disease pre­vention, detection and response. Dr. Zarfishan said Pakistan is a sig­natory to the International Health Regulations (IHR) 2005 under which it is prime responsibility of the country to strengthen various technical areas of the health sec­tor. She said capacity building of the staff should be done on mod­ern lines while a comprehensive strategy to prevent, detect and re­spond should be adopted with ref­erence to diseases and prevention of spread of epidemics in a timely manner. She said that the Health Security Agency of the UK was pro­viding technical assistance to Paki­stani institutions to strengthen the public health sector.

Dr. Mohammad Sartaj , country head UK Agency, said the Health Security Agency would provide technical support to the IPH ex­perts in environmental epidemiol­ogy and e-learning programmes. The mission had a detailed dis­cussion with the technical team of the IPH about the training programme, IT solutions. The UK mission would also support the training and capacity build­ing of IPH’s public health experts and technical staff. Dr Zarfishan briefed the UK Mission about the IPH educational and training programme and the activities re­garding prevention and control of diseases in the province. The UK-HSA mission consisted of Dr. Mo­hammad Sartaj , Dr. Paul Clearly, Subject Specialist IT Based In­terventions and Miss Chole Byer, Subject Specialist Surveillance, Outbreak and Investigations. Di­rector Health CDC Dr Yadullah and Punjab Health Advisor UK-HSA Dr Saeed Akhtar were also present on this occasion.