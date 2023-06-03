USAID holds workshop on strengthening higher education, innovation

ISLAMABAD - This week, the US government, through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), organised a fiveday workshop to strengthen research, innovation, and commercialisation at public sector universities through USAID’s Higher Education System Strengthening Activity. The project, which will span five years (2021-2026), is collaborating with 16 Pakistani public sector universities and other stakeholders. The activity aims to strengthen universities’ capacity to deliver market-driven education and research to enhance graduate employability. Twenty-six officials from Offices of Research, Innovation, and Commercialization (ORICs) at higher education institutions (HEIs) shared their expertise to strengthen the research and commercialisation offices of partner HEIs with strategic approaches, management tools, faculty development, and coordination techniques. USAID, through this project, will enhance HEIs capacity to administer diverse research projects, stimulate entrepreneurship, manage innovation, develop private sector partnerships, and promote technology transfer. At the closing session of this week’s workshop, USAID/Pakistan Mission Director Reed Aeschliman said, “We are proud that our commitment to the higher education sector has helped lay the foundations for continued improvement in university systems.” HEC Chairman Dr Mukhtar Ahmed appreciated USAID for its longstanding commitment to Pakistan’s higher education and said, “In collaboration with the US government, we will continue to strengthen higher education in the areas of research, policy making, capacity building, and student support services.” The United States remains committed to Pakistan’s higher education and the empowerment of all Pakistanis through quality education