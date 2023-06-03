Verstappen fastest in Spain as Alonso revs up the fans

BARCELONA-Red Bull’s Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen set the pace in practice for the Spanish grand prix on Friday, with home hero Fernando Alonso delighting the crowd with the second fastest lap.

The Dutch driver was top in both sessions, 0.768 seconds quicker than Mexican team mate and closest rival Sergio Perez in the first and then 0.170 faster than Aston Martin’s Alonso in the late afternoon. “Overall I think we had a very good day, the car was in a good window,” said Verstappen. “Short run and long run everything looked quite good.”

Verstappen’s fastest lap around Barcelona’s Circuit de Catalunya was a one minute 13.907 second effort on soft tyres in practice two, with Alonso clocking 1:14.077. The circuit has been shortened slightly, with the final chicane no longer used, and returned to a layout last used in 2006.

“It’s been a lot more fun to drive,” said Verstappen. “F1 cars in general feel better at high speed so for me the last two corners are much better to drive.” Alonso’s 32nd and last win was at the same circuit a decade ago with Ferrari and his form at the age of 41 - with five podiums in six races including second in Monaco last weekend - has fired up the fans.

“It’s so close over one lap that I think a couple of tenths will put you in a completely different position in the classification, so we won’t read too much into the times,” said the Spaniard. “The fans have been amazing and it’s great to see their support. Hopefully we can put on a good show for them tomorrow.”