Women’s role in water conservation highlighted

Peshawar - In a joint effort to raise awareness about water conservation and sanitation, Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) organized a ‘Clean Campus Drive’ in partnership with Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University, focusing on highlighting the important role women play in this domain.

The seminar witnessed active participation from teachers and students representing various departments of the university, as stated in a press release.

The event featured informative stalls showcasing materials related to water and sanitation. Students creatively presented tableaus and screened self-produced videos, shedding light on the environmental dangers associated with non-biodegradable plastic waste and advocating for the use of biodegradable bags as an alternative. Banners with slogans emphasizing the significance of cleanliness, sanitation, and water conservation adorned the hall.

To conclude the seminar, an awareness walk was organized, urging students to actively engage in Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) practices.

Addressing the participants, CEO Dr Nasir emphasized the pivotal role of women in water and sanitation and highlighted how a clean environment can positively transform lives. He also stressed the importance of responsible water usage, conservation, recycling of waste, and cultivating cleanliness habits among children from an early age.

The attendees were briefed about the ongoing initiatives and achievements of WSSP in providing timely citizen services. It was emphasized that cleanliness is a collective responsibility, encompassing not only institutions but also every member of society, including students. Students were encouraged not only to maintain cleanliness in their immediate surroundings but also to propagate the message of cleanliness within their homes and educational institutions.