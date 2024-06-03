18pc Pakistanis believe country heading in right direction: Ipsos survey

The incumbent government's efforts to provide much-needed relief are yielding results, as public trust has increased significantly.

According to the latest IPSOS survey, there has been a significant rise in the number of people who believe that the economy has improved under the current administration

Your next Read: Pakistan inflation drops to 11.8 in May, reinforcing rate cuts hopes



The new survey shows those the percentage of people who have a trust in government's policies has increased from 12 percent to 18 percent.

According to the survey, the number of people who consider inflation as a major problem in the country has reduced to 34 percent, which is the lowest rate in the last three years and the number of people considering the current economic condition of the country as strong has also jumped four times from four to 16 percent.

It showed an increased in the number of people from four to 10 percent who consider it easy to buy their daily household, while the number of Pakistanis who consider themselves confident of savings has also increased from 11 to 15 percent.

Also, the number of people who consider their jobs as safe has also increased from 12 to 15 percent, while the consumer confidence index in the country has increased by eight positive points, the best consumer confidence outlook in three years.