44 terrorists arrested in Punjab IBOs during May: CTD

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested 44 terrorists in the month of May in view of terror concerns in various cities of Punjab ahead of Eidul Azha.

According to a CTD spokesperson, at least 794 intelligence-based operations were carried out in different Punjab cities, including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Narowal, Sialkot, Khanewal, Mandi Bahauddin, Jhang, Rahim Yar Khan and Bahawalpur during May.

Among those arrested were 44 terrorists identified as Muhammad Khan, Abdul Rauf, Habibullah, Muhammad Shahzad, Sahidullah, Osama, Azim, Tariq Khan, Tanveer Ahmed, Ahsan, and others. The spokesperson stated that these individuals were planning attacks in various Punjab cities.

The spokesperson mentioned that two operatives associated with the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) were apprehended in Lahore. The two terrorists were found in possession of explosive materials, explosive vests, a hand grenade, 37 detonators, 174-feet-long protective fuse wire, three improvised explosive devices, bombs, a prima card, mobile phones and cash during the raid.

The CTD spokesperson reported that 673 suspects were arrested during 2,738 combing operations in May, with 96,796 individuals interrogated during these operations.