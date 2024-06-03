Monday, June 03, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

44 terrorists arrested in Punjab IBOs during May: CTD

44 terrorists arrested in Punjab IBOs during May: CTD
Web Desk
1:46 PM | June 03, 2024
National, Top Stories

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested 44 terrorists in the month of May in view of terror concerns in various cities of Punjab ahead of Eidul Azha.

According to a CTD spokesperson, at least 794 intelligence-based operations were carried out in different Punjab cities, including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Narowal, Sialkot, Khanewal, Mandi Bahauddin, Jhang, Rahim Yar Khan and Bahawalpur during May.

Among those arrested were 44 terrorists identified as Muhammad Khan, Abdul Rauf, Habibullah, Muhammad Shahzad, Sahidullah, Osama, Azim, Tariq Khan, Tanveer Ahmed, Ahsan, and others. The spokesperson stated that these individuals were planning attacks in various Punjab cities.

The spokesperson mentioned that two operatives associated with the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) were apprehended in Lahore. The two terrorists were found in possession of explosive materials, explosive vests, a hand grenade, 37 detonators, 174-feet-long protective fuse wire, three improvised explosive devices, bombs, a prima card, mobile phones and cash during the raid.

IHC transfers Imran-Bushra Nikkah case to another judge

The CTD spokesperson reported that 673 suspects were arrested during 2,738 combing operations in May, with 96,796 individuals interrogated during these operations.

Tags:

Web Desk

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1717390334.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024