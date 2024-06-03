Abbottabad lawyers’ team calls on PHC CJ

PESHAWAR - A delegation of lawyers led by senior lawyer Obaid Ur Rehman Abbasi called on the Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court, Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim, here.

During the meeting, Abbasi informed the Chief Justice that Lora was declared a Tehsil of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Abbottabad, four years ago. He highlighted the difficulties faced by the residents of Lora Tehsil in Abbottabad District due to the lack of judicial officials. He explained that there were no judicial officials appointed in Lora, causing litigants to travel to Abbottabad even for small cases, resulting in significant expenses and mental distress. He also mentioned that the people of Lora were ready to provide suitable places for judicial officers and requested the appointment of one judicial magistrate and one civil judge for Lora.

The Chief Justice directed the district and session judges to prioritize this matter. President of the High Court Bar Sardar Aman and District Bar President Atif Khan supported the issue and announced their intention to recommend in writing the appointment of two judicial officers for Lora Tehsil.