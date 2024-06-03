AIPs Asia, AESF to sign MoU for sports journalism

Peshawar - The Association of International Press Sports (AIPs) Asia and the Asian Electronic Sports Federation (AESF) have agreed to collaborate for the advancement of sports journalism and electronic sports (eSports) across Asia and globally. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be signed soon, following a decision made during a Zoom meeting between AIPs Asia and AESF officials.

The meeting was attended by AIPs Asia President Hee Don Jung, Secretary General Amjad Aziz Malik, Chief Operating Officer of AESF Steve Kim, and Head of Partnerships and Growth Janni Jensen. Both parties recognized the growing popularity of eSports worldwide and the potential for collaboration in this field.

The eSports market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, with millions of enthusiasts globally. By 2025, it is projected that there will be over 318 million eSports enthusiasts worldwide. Countries like the United States, China, and Brazil lead in terms of active eSports competition players.

Popular eSports titles include Dota 2, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Fortnite, League of Legends, and more. T1, an eSports team based in South Korea, emerged as the most watched eSports organization in 2023.

The MoU outlines various initiatives, including the publication of advertisements and promotional articles about AESF events and initiatives in AIPS Asia’s magazine and digital platforms. This collaboration aims to enhance visibility and support for eSports.

Additionally, AESF will invite AIPS Asia to support and participate in the “Your Home, Your Arena” CSR Online Competition, with the goal of leveraging AIPS Asia’s network to expand the event’s reach.

Both organizations will develop educational programs and workshops targeting journalists and eSports enthusiasts. These initiatives will cover various aspects of eSports, including its culture, industry dynamics, and reporting techniques.

Furthermore, the collaboration will focus on promoting ethical standards within eSports journalism, advocating for fair play, integrity, and responsible reporting of eSports events and news. Guidelines and resources will be developed for journalists covering eSports, emphasizing ethical reporting practices.