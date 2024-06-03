Monday, June 03, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Alvi urges politicians, establishment to learn lesson from Hamoodur Rehman Commission report

Alvi urges politicians, establishment to learn lesson from Hamoodur Rehman Commission report
Web Desk
8:52 PM | June 03, 2024
National

Former president Dr Arif Alvi said that fake and baseless cases were made against the PTI workers. He lauded the judiciary for standing firmly with the rule of law and said that there should be equal justice for everyone.

Talking to media in Lahore, the former president said that military, civilians and politicians should learn a lesson from the Hamoodur Rehman Commission report.

“There is a dire need to bring the country out of the prevailing crises,” Alvi said, adding that the powerful quarters should find a way out.

The former president added that Pakistan needs growth and development and we can only move forward through dialogue.

“It is the right of PTI to ask any judge to recuse from the case,” Alvi said.

According to Arif Alvi, he went to inquire after incarcerated PTI leader Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed but he wasn’t allowed to visit him.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1717390334.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024