Alvi urges politicians, establishment to learn lesson from Hamoodur Rehman Commission report

Former president Dr Arif Alvi said that fake and baseless cases were made against the PTI workers. He lauded the judiciary for standing firmly with the rule of law and said that there should be equal justice for everyone.

Talking to media in Lahore, the former president said that military, civilians and politicians should learn a lesson from the Hamoodur Rehman Commission report.

“There is a dire need to bring the country out of the prevailing crises,” Alvi said, adding that the powerful quarters should find a way out.

The former president added that Pakistan needs growth and development and we can only move forward through dialogue.

“It is the right of PTI to ask any judge to recuse from the case,” Alvi said.

According to Arif Alvi, he went to inquire after incarcerated PTI leader Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed but he wasn’t allowed to visit him.