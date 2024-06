ATTOCK - Police have arrested five accused including two women from a brothel involved in immoral activities from the jurisdiction of Attock City police station. A case has been registered against them and the accused have been sent behind the bars. Those arrested include Habib Rehman r/o Sarwala, Adil Mehmood r/o Shakardara, Tasawar r/o Kanjoor and two women r/o Fatehjang and Sargodha. Police also recovered cash and cell phones from their possession.