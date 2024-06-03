Monday, June 03, 2024
Azam Khan deletes all posts from Instagram amid criticism over fitness

Web Sports Desk
5:55 PM | June 03, 2024
Wicketkeeper-batsman Azam Khan deleted all his photos and videos from Instagram amid criticism over his fitness following his inclusion in national squad for T20 World Cup 2024.

The right-arm batsman used to keep her fans update about his activities time to time on social media. In a sudden move, he has set the tongues wagging by wiping out all data from his account.

The cricketer has not shared any reasons behind this move.

However, it comes in the backdrop of his unimpressive performance in recently concluded T20I series against England.

It is recalled that Azam Khan has been picked for his maiden T20 World Cup as the Pakistan has named him the 15-member squad for the mega cricket event.

