Babar stresses focus and calm ahead of T20 World Cup clash with India

LAHORE - Pakistan cricket captain Babar Azam has emphasized the need for his team to maintain focus amidst the inevitable pressure of their eagerly awaited ICC Men’s T20 World Cup match against India. Babar Azam shared his thoughts during his appearance as a special guest on the 52nd edition of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) podcast on Sunday.In his candid discussion on the podcast, the captain highlighted the global significance of the Pakistan-India clash, acknowledging its unique and passionate fan base. “The whole world is focused on the day when the Pakistan-India match is held. Naturally, there will be nerves, but we need to keep our focus, stick to the basics, and play easy cricket. It is always a pressure game; the more you keep cool and calm, believe in your skills and hard work, the things get easier,” he added. The eagerly awaited match between the arch-rivals is set to take place on Sunday (June 9), during the T20 World Cup 2024. Babar expressed his hopes for the team to perform well, urging them to trust in their abilities and maintain composure. Despite a recent 2-0 defeat against England, the skipper remains optimistic about Pakistan’s prospects in the tournament. “I am happy and excited because when you go to play in a major event, you have different excitement. It’s the aim of any cricketer to play in a World Cup, so that kind of feeling is coming over me. The hope is always to lift the trophy, but for that to happen, we have to play top cricket against every side.” The captain also acknowledged the challenge of playing in the USA for the first time, highlighting the importance of gathering information to aid their preparations. “Conditions in the USA may pose challenges as we are going there as a national side for the first time. We are in the process of collating various cricket and match-related information from players who have played there, which can help and assist us in our preparations.” Reflecting on past performances, Babar mentioned key matches against Australia and Zimbabwe in 2021 and 2022, noting missed opportunities and the impact of star player Shaheen Afridi’s absence in the T20 World Cup 2022 final against England. “I think the semifinal we lost against Australia (2021); we could have won that. In that match, fielding was the reason that made a different impact. If we had bowled two or three dot balls in the final stages, the pressure would have got to them. But we lost as a team and not due to an individual,” he remarked.

“For me, in 2022, we could and should have won the India game, but they took it away. The most hurtful was the defeat against Zimbabwe. It hurts more because we had played good cricket against India and people were praising our performance and fightback,” he added.

“Shaheen’s [Afridi] injury was impactful because, at that time, the pressure was on them [England]. We were forced to give an over to a spinner, and that made a difference,” he asserted.The Pakistan team will begin their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign with a match against the USA on Thursday, aiming to start strong in the tournament.