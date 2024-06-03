Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan hosts session on Poetry

HYDERABAD - Poetry is the practice of life and the base of language which transform the sentiments of humans into words amicably. These views were expressed by eminent poet Talib Bhanbhro while expressing views on poetry recited in a general meeting of Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan here in Qasimabad Business forum hall on Sunday. Chief guest Khair Muhammad Ashiq said that literary sessions of Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan were strengthening literary movements. Secretary General Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan Wahid Kandhro, Dr. Aziz Thebo and Talib Bhanbhro presented Ghazals while Khair Muhammad Ashiq Solangi presented a report about the Birthdays and death anniversaries of writers. Poet Darya Khan Pirzado read an essay on Shah Latif’s Poetry. Poets Inayat Leghari, Yaqoob Jamali and Rahim Lashari also attend general meeting.