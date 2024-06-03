CDA establishes one-window in C-16 to resolve land disputes

ISLAMABAD - On the direction of Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Muhammad Ali Randhawa, the civic authority has established a one-window in sector C-16 to resolve issues of affectees of sector C-16 at their doorsteps.

Issues of local people of sector C-16 related to BUP and land will be resolved through the one-window established at site. In line with the directions of Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa, the revenue staff of CDA has been deputed at one-window. The objective of establishing one-window at Sector C-16 is to facilitate the affectees and to provide them services at their door step. Chairman CDA has directed to resolve the issues of affectees and accelerate development activities in the sector. It is pertinent to mention here that after the recent visit of Chairman CDA, the development work in the sectors has gained momentum. On the directions of Chairman CDA, DG Works remained present at the site on Sunday to monitor the development work in the sectors. Development works are being continued 24/7 in line with directions of Chairman CDA.