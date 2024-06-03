Church leader demands protection of minorities, their rights 

Church of Pakistan’s President Bishop Azad Marshall has called for ensuring protection of minority rights, emphasizing that justice and freedom of religion or belief were closely correlated and were essential components of a free and democratic society.

“The right to practice one's religion or belief without fear of persecution or discrimination is a fundamental human right, recognised by international law and enshrined in many national constitutions, including Pakistan. In order for individuals to exercise their freedom of religion or belief, they must be able to do so without fear of coercion or discrimination, and with full protection of the law.

This requires a justice system that is fair, impartial, and independent, and that upholds the rule of law and human rights,” Bishop Marshall said while addressing a conference held to commemorate former chief justice of Pakistan, Justice AR Cornelieus at a local hotel on Saturday.

Senior Puisne Judge of the Supreme Court, Syed Mansoor Ali Shah was the chief guest on the occasion. Other panelists included Federal Minister for Law and Human Rights Azam Nazir Tarrar, Lahore High Court Justice Ali Baqir Najafi, Federal Shariat Court Justice Dr Syed Muhammad Anwar, former chief justice of Pakistan Tassaduq Hussain Jillani and Chairman of the One-Man Commission on Minority Rights, Dr Shoaib Suddle.

Addressing the participants, the senior church leader said that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had envisioned a Pakistan where every citizen, irrespective of their faith, was to enjoy equal rights and freedom.

“The Constitution of Pakistan, 1973, embodies Jinnah’s vision of an inclusive, equitable, and just society. It enshrines the fundamental rights of all citizens, irrespective of their race, religion, caste, or creed, thus safeguarding the diversity that enriches our nation. However, despite the constitutional guarantees that promise equality and protection for all citizens, the implementation of these rights remains a challenge,” he said.

Bishop Marshall said that the gap between the lofty ideals enshrined in the constitution and the on-ground realities faced by religious minorities was a cause for concern. Instances of discrimination, persecution, and violence against minorities are not just a violation of individual rights but a blemish on the very fabric of our democracy, he added.

“The attacks on multiple churches and homes of Christians in Jaranwala last year and the recent violence and attempt to lynch a Christian man in Sargodha on blasphemy allegations warrants a question as to how many more innocent lives need to be shattered before something changes. This cycle of violence should end now!” he stressed.

The bishop demanded accountability and punishment for those who incite and participate in mob violence.

“The silent complicity of the police and other authorities cannot continue. Those who fail to protect the innocent and uphold the rule of law must be held accountable,” he added.

In his keynote address, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah echoed Bishop Marshall’s concern over the deteriorating situation of religious freedom in Pakistan.

“There is only one flag in the world where you [minorities] are reflected,” Justice Shah said while addressing the moot.

“This white colour represents you. I also say that crescent and star are also white. All these things represent you. We must understand that you are recognised in the national flag,” he added.

He lamented that the country ranked at the bottom of the religious segment in the Freedoms House Report by the European Union in 2023.

“It was observed that despite prosecutorial religious freedom guarantees, religious minorities have not been provided an effective safeguard against discriminatory legislation, social prejudice, and sectarian violence. Pakistan’s religious freedom conditions remain on a negative trajectory with religious minorities subject to frequent attacks and threats including the accusation of blasphemy, targeted killings, lynching, mob violence, forced conversions, desecration of houses of worship, and cemeteries,” the apex court judge said while quoting the report.

Justice Shah called for changing such situations and work according to the constitution. He reiterated that Muslims and minorities have the same rights. “We need to protect them [minorities]. We need to come out positively and do something about it,” he stressed.

In his speech, Law Minister Azam Tarrar emphasised the importance of religious freedom and minority rights in Pakistan.

He highlighted that Pakistan’s constitution guaranteed complete religious freedom, aligning with Islamic teachings on the rights of minorities. He lamented the decline in religious tolerance post-Afghan war but reiterated Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s vision of a united, tolerant society.

He mentioned ongoing efforts to establish a Minority Rights Commission and proposed reserving quotas for minority law officers and legal advisors.

He also praised retired Justice Tassaduq Hussain Jillani for his landmark decisions benefiting minorities and lauded Justice Cornelius for his legacy of equal justice.