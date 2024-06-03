Claudia Sheinbaum poised to become Mexico's first female president

Claudia Sheinbaum, the 61-year-old former mayor of Mexico City, is projected to secure 56% of the vote in Sunday's election, significantly outpacing her main rival, businesswoman Xochitl Galvez.

“I will become the first woman president of Mexico,” Sheinbaum said with a smile at a downtown hotel shortly after electoral authorities announced a statistical sample indicating her irreversible lead.

“We have demonstrated that Mexico is a democratic country with peaceful elections,” she added.

According to a Yahoo News report, preliminary results show Sheinbaum with a substantial lead. If confirmed, she will succeed her mentor, outgoing President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, on Oct. 1, promising to continue his policies. The Morena party has already declared victory, although Galvez urged supporters to await the official results expected early Monday.

Mario Delgado, Morena's president, hailed the election as a pivotal moment in Mexico's history.

Celebrations erupted in Mexico City's Zocalo, with supporters waving banners proclaiming Sheinbaum's presidency as five exit polls indicated her wide lead. A preliminary tally from the National Electoral Institute, based on nearly 10% of votes counted, showed Sheinbaum at 58%.

The election, marking a significant milestone for women in Mexico, saw Sheinbaum and Galvez as the leading candidates. Edelmira Montiel, 87, expressed gratitude for witnessing a woman elected to the presidency, reflecting on the progress since women were first allowed to vote in national elections in 1953.

Despite the celebration of female leadership, the campaign was marred by violent attacks, particularly targeting local candidates. The government reported over 20 candidates killed, with other estimates reaching 37.

Galvez criticized the government and Sheinbaum for the widespread violence, pledging to confront crime if elected, though she offered few specifics on combating the powerful criminal cartels responsible for much of the violence.

President Lopez Obrador, who enjoys a near 60% approval rating, could not run for a second term due to constitutional limits, but his support significantly boosted Sheinbaum's campaign.

Voters largely supported Morena's poverty alleviation programs, attributing the lifting of millions out of poverty to these policies, despite economists noting other contributing factors such as increased remittances from abroad.