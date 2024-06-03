Dimitrov reaches maiden French Open quarterfinals by eliminating Hurkacz

Bulgarian tennis sensation Grigor Dimitrov reached the quarterfinals of the French Open at Roland Garros for the first time by eliminating Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz on Sunday.

Dimitrov defeated the world No. 8 with sets of 7-6(5), 6-4, 7-6(3) in the men's singles fourth round.

The 33-year-old veteran will take on world No. 2 Jannik Sinner of Italy.

Men's world No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz beat Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime in the fourth round and will take on Stefanos Tsitsipas, who eliminated Italy’s Matteo Arnaldi.

Alcaraz eliminated Auger-Aliassime with straight sets, while Tsitsipas knocked Arnaldi out with sets of 3-6, 7-6(4), 6-2, 6-2 in the fourth round.

"I'm really looking forward to this match. I love this kind of challenge. I've seen a lot of Stefanos' matches recently. I know he's playing great tennis, has a lot of confidence," the Spaniard said about his upcoming opponent.

The first four clashes in the women's singles fourth round of the French Open brought no surprises, as all top draws reached the quarterfinals.

World No.1 Iga Swiatek eliminated Russia’s Anastasia Potapova, world No. 6 Marketa Vondrousova beat Serbia’s Olga Danilovic, world No. 3 Coco Gauff knocked out Elisabetta Cocciaretto of Italy and world No. 9 Ons Jabeur defeated Denmark’s Clara Tauson, all with straight sets.

World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka and world No. 4 Elena Rybakina are yet to play their fourth-round matches.

Both men's and women's tennis singles quarterfinal round matches will be held on Tuesday.