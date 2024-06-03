Dozens of HESCO feeders develop faults

HYDERABAD - The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) kept the power supply suspended from several dozen feeders from Sunday morning to 6 pm owing to technical faults.

The HESCO’s spokesman Sadiq Kubar informed here on Sunday that 19 electric feeders of 11 KV developed technical faults till 12 noon on Sunday in the entire HESCO region which spreads from Tharparkar to Nawabshah, covering 13 districts. He informed that another 26 feeders were kept shut from 12 noon to 3 pm, some of them were included in the outages continuing through 12 noon.

He added that many of those feeders were restored after addressing the faults but some other 30 feeders developed faults and were closed till 6 pm.

According to him, the technical teams of HESCO were working round the clock to address the occurring faults in the 11 KV feeders.

He apprised that there were a total of 624 feeders of 11 KV in HESCO’s region with a consumer base of over 1.24 million.