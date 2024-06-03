Monday, June 03, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Dr Helen becomes first Christian woman Brigadier in Pakistan Army

Dr Helen becomes first Christian woman Brigadier in Pakistan Army
Agencies
June 03, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi, National, Top Stories

RAWALPINDI   -   Colonel Dr Helen Mary’s promotion to the rank of brigadier was a beacon of hope for the Pakistani Christian community. According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release on Sunday, Colonel Dr Helen Mary Robert was another living example of merit and national representation in the Pakistan Army.

The founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, while addressing the First Constituent Assembly on August 11, 1947, said: “You are free, whatever religion, caste or creed you belong to has nothing to do with state affairs.”

On another occasion, the founder of Pakistan said: “Minorities shall be deemed to be citizens of Pakistan without distinction of caste, colour, religion or creed and shall enjoy all their rights and privileges and the rights of citizenship.”

The Pakistan Army made the same decree of the Quaid-e-Azam a slogan and today decisions are made in the Pakistan Army regardless of religious, linguistic and gender discrimination.

Hundreds of vehicles impounded

Colonel Dr Helen Mary recently became the first Christian woman to be promoted to the rank of Brigadier in the Pakistan Army.

Col. Dr. Helen Mary Robert has been serving as a pathologist in the Pakistan Army Medical Corps for 26 years.

Colonel Dr Helen Meri considered it an honour to serve the country and the nation while living in the Pakistan Army

“Colonel Dr Helen Meri is a living example of merit without distinction in the Pakistan Army,” the ISPR said.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1717390334.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024