Envoy says Italy, Pakistan close friends; Pirzada sees ties growing further

ISLAMABAD - Italy’s National Day was celebrated here yesterday at a grand reception hosted by Ambassador Marilina Armellin,

Federal Minister for Housing Riaz Hussain Pirzada was the chief guest while Senator Sherry Rehman was invited as a special guest.

Ambassador of Italy Marilina Armellin cut the cake along with prominent guests to mark the celebrations. The event was attended by a large and diverse group of guests including government officials, diplomats, business leaders, and representatives from various sectors, highlighting the strong and growing diplomatic ties between Italy and Pakistan. In his speech, Federal Minister for Housing Riaz Hussain Pirzada, spoke about the long-standing friendship between Pakistan and Italy. He emphasized the ties between the two countries have been traditionally excellent over the decades.

Pirzada expressed his pleasure at the extraordinary strength and consolidation of bilateral relations, noting that these ties continue to grow stronger. He highlighted the shared values and visions that Pakistan and Italy hold regarding global peace and regional stability.

Pirzada spoke about the commitment of both Italy and Pakistan to become better trade and investment partners. He recalled the significant milestone in December 2015 when the Italian Trade Commissioner visited Pakistan for the first time and re-opened the Italian Trade Office in Karachi.

He acknowledged the broad-based support for strengthening bilateral ties, emphasizing that the relationship between Pakistan and Italy is comprehensive, encompassing political, economic, and cultural dimensions.

He expressed optimism about the future of Italy-Pakistan relations, envisioning a partnership characterized by mutual prosperity, strategic collaboration, and continued growth.

In her speech, Ambassador Armellin underscored the historically excellent political ties between Italy and Pakistan, which have been built over decades of mutual respect and cooperation.

She expressed her satisfaction with the extraordinary strength and consolidation of bilateral relations in recent years. Ambassador Armellin noted that both countries shared common values and a vision for global peace. She emphasized that beyond political ties, Italy and Pakistan were committed to enhancing their trade and investment partnerships.

Ambassador Armellin highlighted the importance of cultural exchanges and people-to-people contacts in strengthening the bond between the two nations.

She expressed optimism about the future of Italy-Pakistan relations, envisioning a partnership characterized by mutual prosperity, strategic collaboration, and continued growth. The guests were served with delicious Italian food at the reception.