FAPUASA urges KP govt to set up provincial-level HEC

Peshawar - The Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) has urged the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to establish the Higher Education Commission (HEC) at the provincial level, or else universities may close due to financial crises.

A letter addressed to the KP chief minister on Sunday states: “As you are aware, following the 18th Amendment to the Constitution of Pakistan in 2010, it was mandated that provinces establish their own Higher Education Commissions (HECs) to oversee and support higher education institutions within their jurisdictions. Article 4 (Part 2, Section 12) of the legislative list elaborates on the responsibilities concerning higher education. Despite this clear directive, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has yet to establish its Provincial HEC.”

It said that an HEC at the provincial level would be crucial in managing and supporting the higher education framework within the province. It also asked the provincial government to allocate a budget of Rs50 billion to maintain the operational stability and developmental progress of universities in the province.

“Failure to address these issues will lead to an unavoidable financial crisis in our universities, resulting in potential closures starting as early as next month. Such closures will severely impact the educational futures of thousands of students and the overall socio-economic development of the province,” it added.