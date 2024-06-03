Monday, June 03, 2024
FIA arrests human smuggler in Karachi

Agencies
June 03, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -   Following the arrest of the passenger at Karachi airport, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Sunday conducted a raid and arrested the human smuggler involved in providing fake documents from Cantt station. According to FIA spokesperson, the human smuggler, named Babar Ali, was involved in providing fake work visa of Andorra to a passenger, named Gulfam Ahmed, who was arrested a day earlier from Karachi International Airport. The spokesperson added that the accused asked Rs 2.4 million from the passenger against providing a forge visa of Andorra, while took a total of Rs 1.2 million from Gulfam. However, the authorities are being conducted raids to arrest the other accused.

