Monday, June 03, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Fly Jinnah flight ‘makes emergency landing’ at Karachi airport

Agencies
June 03, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -   A flight of Fly Jinnah Airlines on Sunday made an emergency landing at Karachi airport after developing a technical fault. According to media reports,  the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), Islamabad-bound flight 670, carrying Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori and 149 other passengers, made an emergency landing at the Karachi airport, soon after taking off. The flight was cancelled after the emergency landing, while the sources revealed that the same flight made emergency landings several times due to technical faults. The pilot wisely diverted the plane back to Karachi airport after spotting a technical fault in the flight near Nawabshah. The sources privy to the development said the flight passengers are safe and sound.

 Earlier on Friday, a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Hajj flight, PK 839, made an emergency landing in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Sindh govt to promote use of electrical vehicles for reducing pollution: Dharejo

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1717304316.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024