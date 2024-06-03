Four murdered, two injured over land dispute in Rajanpur

Four persons were shot dead and two sustained bullet injuries when two groups traded fire over land dispute in Madrnandan area here on Sunday.

On information, a team of police reached the crime scene and started investigation after shifting the injured and dead to hospital.

Punjab IG Dr Usman Anwar has taken notice of the murder of four people and ordered the area police to arrest the criminals at the earliest and administer justice to the bereaved families.

Rajanpur RPO Sajad Hassan Khan reached the spot and directed the local police to remain in contact with the deceased families and leave no stone unturned to track down the culprits.

He said no leniency be shown for those found guilty of murder and justice will be provided to the bereaved families.