Govt likely to add 30 new health projects in FY2024-25 PSDP

ISLAMABAD - The federal government is likely to add 30 new health projects worth Rs 99 billion across the country in the upcoming Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP 2024-25), the budget documents reveal. There would be Rs 8.9b allocation for the ongoing and new projects for the upcoming fiscal year. According to documents, there are 32 ongoing projects and the allocation would be of Rs 5.5b while another Rs 3.3b would be allocated for the 30 new projects in the year 2024-25.

Among the new proposed projects are “Strengthening and upgradation of Diabetes and Endocrinology Department at FGPC Islamabad” (Polyclinic Hospital Islamabad), “Establishment of Centre for Biologics and Cancer Research/Treatment at PAQSJMS Gambit”, “Strengthening of the Drug Control Section of ICT Health Department”, Prime Minister National Programme for Elimination of Hepatitis C Infection”, Prime Minister National Programme for Prevention of Diabetes”, “Procurement of Equipment for Radiology Department, PIMS Islamabad”, “Operationalization of King Hamad University of Nursing and Allied Medical Sciences in Islamabad”, Purchase of Land for Establishing Community Health Centre at Banigala Islamabad”, and “Strengthening and upgradation of Cardiology and other Deaprtments at FGPC Islamabad”.

Upgradation of Gastroenterology-Hepatology Department and Liver Transplant Unit/General Surgery Department with Robotic Surgery System at Sheikh Zayed Postgraduate Medical Institute Lahore has also been included in the upcoming PSDP. Establishment of Federal Medical College (FMC) Islamabad, though unapproved at the time, is also among the new projects proposed by the National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Division. Purchase of land for establishing community health centres at Koral Town and Malot in Islamabad and establishment of such a centre in Bokra, Islamabad has also been included in the new projects, according to the budget documents. Health is a provincial subject under the 18th amendment to the constitution and the federal government oversees projects under its control/jurisdiction.