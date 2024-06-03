Govt slashes PSDP by Rs204 billion

Islamabad - The federal government has imposed a cut of Rs204 billion (approximately 21 percent) on the Federal Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the ongoing Fiscal Year 2023-24.

The through-forward of the development projects has increased by almost 200 percent during last ten years from Rs3 trillion in 2013-14 to around Rs9.8 trillion in 2023-24, official documents reveal. The National Economic Council (NEC) on 6th June 2023 approved Federal PSDP 2023-24 at a size of Rs950 billion including foreign aid of Rs75 billion. Besides, Rs200 billion (non-budgeted) were targeted to be channelised through PPP mode including Rs25 billion for 4RF Sindh Package.

The rupee component of the PSDP has been slashed by Rs308 billion (or 35 percent) from the initial Rs875 billion to Rs567 billion. However, the Foreign Exchange Component has been enhanced by Rs 104 (or 139 percent) from the original Rs75 billion to Rs179 billion. In order to ensure smooth execution and completion of ongoing development projects, the NEC accorded approval of policy guidelines including, flexible release strategy @ 25 percent for each quarter, non-deduction of CDL from released funds under PSDP, exemption of development spending from austerity measures, non-diversion of development funds to recurrent side and implementation of Assan Assignment Account Procedure.

It is important to state that Finance Division issued a back loaded release strategy @ 15 percent, 20 percent, 25 percent and 40 percent contrary to NEC approved release strategy for quarters Q1, Q2, Q3 and Q4, respectively. As per release strategy, out of total releases of Rs131 billion in first quarter of FY 2023-24, Rs61.26 billion (46.7 percent of first quarter releases) were earmarked to SDGs schemes, leaving behind only Rs. 69.74 billion (53.2 percent of the first quarter releases) for allocation to all remaining PSDP projects. Further, Rs20 billion diverted to non-development side during the year and 20 percent (Rs184 billion) cut was made in releases of 4th quarter to maintain the primary budget balance, thereby compressing the size of PSDP 2023-24 to Rs746 billion. Further, Rs29 billion were deducted at source by the Finance Division on account of CDL recovery. Thus, the actual/effective size of PSDP was reduced to Rs717 billion.

In Planning Commission progress of the PSDP’s implementation was reviewed on quarterly basis and the issues of restriction on procurement, deduction of CDL, skewed release strategy, requirement of rupee cover for foreign aided projects were pointed out by the Ministries/Divisions as major obstacles in execution of the projects. All possible efforts were made to resolve the issues being faced by sponsoring/executing agencies.

Resultantly, Finance Division removed ban on procurement for development projects under PSDP in February, 2024. The prime minister also approved that the austerity measures should not be applicable on development projects included in PSDP in future on a summary submitted by M/o PD&SI.

The share of provincial projects and programmes in the federal PSDP was around 33 percent irrespective of the fact that such projects/schemes were responsibility of the Provincial Governments after 18th Constitutional Amendment. The inclusion of these projects in PSDP hampered the financial and physical progress of the core/mega projects of national importance hence undermined as limited space was available for such projects. On other side, pressing demand of over Rs300 billion emerged to provide budgetary cover to the foreign aid secured by the Ministries/Divisions during the course of the financial year. In order to ensure smooth execution of projects, uninterrupted inflow of foreign exchange and to honor international commitments, the NEC accorded approval of 72 provincial projects along with SDGs Achievement Programme for closure and drop from the PSDP. The allocation of Rs102 billion was diverted to meet the rupee cover requirements of foreign aided projects. Necessary adjustments/re-appropriations to fast-moving projects within overall size of PSDP 2023-24 was made after the mid-year PSDP review.

Moreover, PAOs were allowed to undertake re-appropriations within budgeted portfolio. In order to meet critical additional demands for core/mega projects of national importance, foreign aided projects, near completion and fast moving projects, during July 2023- May 2024, an amount of Rs65 billion were re-appropriated by Ministries/Divisions, whereas TSGs amounting to Rs113.6 billion were recommended to important projects/programmes within the approved size of PSDP 2023-24.