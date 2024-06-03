Hidden cameras found in Lahore girls’ hostel washrooms

LAHORE - Lahore police have registered a case against seven individuals, including the owner of a girls’ hostel in Johar Town, after hidden cameras were discovered in the hostel’s washrooms. The cameras were reportedly used to make indecent videos of the female residents, says in media reports. The scandal came to light when the uncle of a hostel resident filed a complaint at Johar Police Station. According to the complaint, the hostel administration had secretly installed cameras to record videos of the girls while they bathed. Police investigation teams recorded statements from the resident, who confirmed the presence of the cameras in the washrooms. Over 40 females from various cities were residing in the hostel at the time. The accused include Saghir from Vehari, Tavar Shahzad from Sheikhupura, Mohammad Zubair from Jhang, Irfan from Pakpattan, and Ali Hassan from Rahim Yar Khan. Following the discovery, all the named individuals fled the scene. The police, upon registering the case, promptly evacuated the hostel.