Home Department taking strict measures against beggar mafia

LAHORE - The Punjab Home Department has initiated significant actions against the beggar mafia. A spokesperson for the department told the media on Sunday that designated barracks had been established in jails across the province specifically for the heads of beggar mafias. In the initial phase, each barrack designated for the beggar mafia could accommodate between 100 to 200 individuals. Furthermore, plans are under way to increase the number of barracks, particularly in metropolitan areas, to meet the requirement. Additionally, the Punjab Home Department is also bringing a law to increase the punishment for the gang leaders of the beggar mafia, according to which the mafia gang leaders involved in kidnapping and coercion of children would be brought under the strict penalty of the law. The spokesperson emphasised that once the law was amended, individuals exploiting innocent children and women to perpetuate begging would face harsh legal consequences. In accordance with the government directives, a province-wide crackdown on the beggar mafia is set to commence, signaling a firm stance against the exploitative practice.