Monday, June 03, 2024
Hundreds of vehicles impounded

Staff Reporter
June 03, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE    -   Lahore police took strict action against 20,870 e-challan defaulters during May. More than Rs10m fines were collected in the last month and vehicles of hundreds of e-challan defaulters were also impounded. Five teams of traffic police conducted operations at various crossings and busy highways of the city. CTO Lahore Amara Athar says that e-challan defaulter vehicles were being impounded at police stations.

and sectors and their owners cannot even get police services, driving licence, character certificate, verification and other 14 facilities.

Staff Reporter

