Monday, June 03, 2024
Hyderabad cylinder blast death toll rises to 10

According to hospital administration 13 injured are under treatment while seven in critical condition

Agencies
June 03, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD   -   The death toll rises to 10 as another injured of the Hyderabad cylinder blast incident died during treatment in the burns ward of Karachi hospital on Sunday. According to hospital administration 13 injured are under treatment in the hospital while seven are in critical condition.

It may be mentioned here that a heavy explosions occurred in a gas cylinder shop in Hyderabad on Thursday triggering subsequent blasts in other cylinders. The explosions caused fires in several nearby homes and injured more than 60 people including women and children.

The injured were rushed to Civil Hospital Hyderabad, but due to inadequate facilities, 23 severely injured people including children were shifted to Civil Hospital Karachi. 10 of these patients have died, while 13 remain in critical condition in Karachi.

The AMS of Civil Hospital Hyderabad Dr Aftab Phul told the media that 23 severely injured patients were transferred to Karachi, with most of the critically injured being children.

Meanwhile, Police has arrested a gang of thieves’ red handed, involved in stealing the underground PTCL cables, a police official said on Sunday.

A police team headed by DSP Frere Chaudhry Shahid conducted raid and arrested 10 accused and recovered Rs 2.5 million worth stolen cable from their possession. Police officials also recovered a tractor and truck from their possession. “Three in-service PTCL employees were also among the arrested accused,” SSP Karachi South Sajid Saddozai said. “The men were stealing PTCL cable near the St. Anthony church and had loaded the cable at a small truck,” SSP Saddozai said.

He said the accused were arrested red handed and stolen cables recovered from their possession. An accused, identified as Iqbal Kabari (junk dealer), was escaped from the scene. SSP South said that a case being registered against the arrested accused.

Agencies

