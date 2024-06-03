IHC orders FIA to identify people who initiated campaign against judges

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani has said those who initiated social media campaign against Justice Babar Sattar and his family should be punished.

A three-member larger bench headed by Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani heard the case. Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri and Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan were also the part of the bench.

During the hearing, the FIA submitted an incomplete investigation report in the court for which justice Kayani reprimanded the agency, ordering it to file a comprehensive report, identifying the responsible who initiated campaign to defame the judges and the families.

He questioned the FIA how come the documents in the FIA systems were extracted and uploaded on the social media.

The attorney general responded that only travel documents were uploaded not the whole information.

Justice Sardar Ejaz disapproved the inability of the agency in identifying the wrongdoers and questioned the agency’s ability to tackle the challenging situations in the country.

Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan told the FIA that the agency had disappointed the court.

The court sought a report from the Immigration DG on removal of the documents from the system and adjourned the hearing of the case for three weeks.

The court informed that the date for next hearing would be fixed in a written order.