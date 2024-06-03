Monday, June 03, 2024
IHC reserves verdict on plea challenging PTI central secretariat sealing
Web Desk
5:46 PM | June 03, 2024
National

The Islamabad High Court has reserved its verdict on a petition regarding the sealing of the PTI central secretariat in an operation carried out by the Capital Development Authority (CDA).

IHC’s Justice Saman Riffat Imtiaz presided over Monday’s hearing.

Lawyers Shoaib Shaheen and Umair Baloch represented PTI leader Omar Ayub Khan, while CDA lawyer Hafiz Arafat represented the Capital District Administration.

During the hearing, one of the PTI lawyers argued that although the CDA had notices in its records, there was no mention of the existing notice, implying fraudulent behavior. He pointed out that these notices were addressed not to the PTI but to Sartaj Ali.

Shoaib Shaheen stated that media reports indicated the land was being handed over to Sartaj Ali and during the operation it was stated that the PTI was not noticed.

The CDA lawyer informed the court that Sartaj Ali had purchased a commercial plot and changed

