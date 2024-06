LARKANA - A notorious robber was injured and arrested with arms after exchange of fire with police here on Sunday. A gang of robbers fleeing after a dacoity came across patrolling police in Mahota area of Larkana and an encounter took place. In cross firing, robber Ikhtiar Gaddi wanted by police in more than 15 criminal cases was injured and held with weapons while his accomplices managed to escape. The injured robber was shifted to trauma centre for first aid.